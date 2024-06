Hootie & The Blowfish will be at the Walmart AMP. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart AMP

It's been a rough week. If you're able to blow off steam this weekend, here are some ideas.

πŸ› Spring Market NWA β€” Shop art, crafts and food from more than 75 vendors at this two-day event Friday and Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Also, check out the Summer Night Market hosted by Small Business Expo NWA from 6-10pm Saturday at Shiloh Square in Springdale.

🎀 Hootie & The Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain β€”Β It's not too late to go to the show at 7pm Friday at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers.

Get tickets starting at $40.

πŸ₯• Fayetteville Farmers Market β€” Head to the downtown square Saturday morning.

