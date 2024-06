🤠 Country singer Alan Jackson will perform at Bud Walton Arena on the University of Arkansas campus in September. It's the second-ever concert at the arena. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🪧 Medicaid recipients protested at the state Department of Human Services Wednesday, asking the agency for broader health care coverage and the reinstatement of those who were disenrolled last year but are still eligible. (Arkansas Advocate)

🧠 The National Alliance on Mental Illness Arkansas is offering emotional support, resources and education to those affected by the storms. (5 News)