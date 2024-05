Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Besides classic Memorial Day weekend activities like swimming and cookouts, here are some ideas:

🎸 Live music β€” Check out Brick Fields with the Dawn Cate Band tonight and Funk Factory on Saturday β€” both for free β€” at Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers. The lineup for George's Majestic Lounge's includes Jed Clampit, DJ Girlfriend, Stepmom, Modeling and Susie Q tonight ($8-$50) and Newco on Saturday ($10).

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Observe Memorial Day β€” A commemoration ceremony is set for 10am Monday at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Participate in a free Memorial Day art-making event at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

⚾️ Baseball games β€” The Northwest Arkansas Naturals play the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7pm today and 6pm Saturday and Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Get tickets for $9-$15.