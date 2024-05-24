Kitchen Sink: News bubbles

⚖️ Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin sent cease-and-desist letters to two out-of-state companies that have advertised abortion medications to Arkansans. (Arkansas Advocate)

🐶 Walmart will add a free pet telehealth service for its Plus members later this year. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🛣 The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission approved $504,000 to Lowell to begin design work on widening Arkansas 264, but the city must first get a commitment from the state to partner in any additional expansion of the highway. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)