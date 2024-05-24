Kitchen Sink: News bubbles Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
⚖️ Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin sent cease-and-desist letters to two out-of-state companies that have advertised abortion medications to Arkansans. ( ) Arkansas Advocate
Walmart will add a free pet telehealth service for its Plus members later this year. ( ) Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission approved $504,000 to Lowell to begin design work on widening Arkansas 264, but the city must first get a commitment from the state to partner in any additional expansion of the highway. ( ) Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
