💼 Jim Rollins will resign as president of Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale because of health reasons. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)

🌮 Xuma Kitchens in downtown Fayetteville will close permanently. (Fayetteville Flyer) Alex is not taking this well. 😔

🏫 The Rogers School Board on Tuesday approved four rezoning proposals for the 2024-25 school year. The rezonings come after the board's decision to close Garfield Elementary at the end of this school year. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)