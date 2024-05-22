What we're sipping: A must-try new bar in an old space

The vibe: The Guisinger has big shoes to fill, and what they've done with the place is impressive. It's heavily renovated but hasn't lost its character. And it has a classy feel with heavy wood and dark-green hues.
The mezzanine areas are for seating, so patrons can overlook the rest of the bar. The space has a few other pockets of seating that feel a bit private, like a room upstairs and a partially enclosed space downstairs.
What to try: Start with your favorite classic cocktail. I went with a Manhattan (whiskey, vermouth, bitters). Good news for Old Fashioned fans like myself — there are four versions with bourbon, gin, mezcal and scotch.
Stop by: Hours are 4pm-2am, Wednesday-Sunday at 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville.