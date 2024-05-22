What we're sipping: A must-try new bar in an old space

👋 Alex here. I had to check out The Guisinger in Fayetteville as soon as it opened. Your turn.

Background: The space on East Mountain Street off the downtown square is the former headquarters for the Fayetteville Roots Festival, which moved last year and shifted its focus to music education.

The building was also a music store from 1925 to 1987, according to the Fayetteville Flyer.

The vibe: The Guisinger has big shoes to fill, and what they've done with the place is impressive. It's heavily renovated but hasn't lost its character. And it has a classy feel with heavy wood and dark-green hues.

The mezzanine areas are for seating, so patrons can overlook the rest of the bar. The space has a few other pockets of seating that feel a bit private, like a room upstairs and a partially enclosed space downstairs.

The Islay Old Fashioned (left) and a Manhattan. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

What to try: Start with your favorite classic cocktail. I went with a Manhattan (whiskey, vermouth, bitters). Good news for Old Fashioned fans like myself — there are four versions with bourbon, gin, mezcal and scotch.

Stop by: Hours are 4pm-2am, Wednesday-Sunday at 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville.

