Kitchen Sink: Basin of information

💰 The University of Arkansas System board of trustees could decide this week whether to increase tuition and fees at almost all system schools. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Tuition and fees would increase by about 2.9% — to $7,895 and $2,208, respectively.

💧 The city is considering a new utility fee for stormwater management. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🥕 The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank has a new 82,000-square-foot home in Lowell. (KNWA)