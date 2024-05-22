Kitchen Sink: Basin of information

2 hours ago - News

💰 The University of Arkansas System board of trustees could decide this week whether to increase tuition and fees at almost all system schools. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

  • Tuition and fees would increase by about 2.9% — to $7,895 and $2,208, respectively.

💧 The city is considering a new utility fee for stormwater management. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🥕 The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank has a new 82,000-square-foot home in Lowell. (KNWA)

