Kitchen Sink: Plucked news

🚨 Springdale nightclub Zabana must pay the state a $2,000 fine and is on six months' probation after a fatal shooting in the club's parking lot in December. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
🗳 All four of NWA's largest cities have contested mayoral elections this year. All incumbents are running and have challengers. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
📉 Drug overdose deaths decreased in Arkansas in 2023 after rising three years in a row. (Arkansas Advocate)
