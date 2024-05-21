Kitchen Sink: Plucked news

May 21, 2024 - News

🚨 Springdale nightclub Zabana must pay the state a $2,000 fine and is on six months' probation after a fatal shooting in the club's parking lot in December. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🗳 All four of NWA's largest cities have contested mayoral elections this year. All incumbents are running and have challengers. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

📉 Drug overdose deaths decreased in Arkansas in 2023 after rising three years in a row. (Arkansas Advocate)

