The Fayetteville City Council has its regular meeting tonight and plans to vote on:

Adding a temporary (six months) job position of short-term rental enforcement. The city estimates it will take 800-1,000 hours of staff time to address nearly 250 properties that aren't compliant with the city's rules on short-term rentals — like Airbnbs — according to city documents.

Designating $1 million from the city's general fund for projects to be identified by the Housing Crisis Task Force to address the housing crisis that the City Council declared in April.

If you go: 5:30pm at City Hall or online.