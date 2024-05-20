Your week ahead: Bikes, music, baseball

Share on email (opens in new window)

Have fun this week.

🚲 Bentonville Bike Fest — It's all things bicycles — races, workshops, shopping. The event kicks off Thursday.

🎸 Live music — Catch Taking Back Sunday on Tuesday at JJ's Live ($40), Desi and Cody on Wednesday at George's Majestic Lounge ($10) or a free jazz concert at Mount Sequoyah's Vesper Point on Thursday.

⚾️ Baseball games — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals play a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles starting Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Get tickets for $9-$14.