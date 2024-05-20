Kitchen sink: Drops of news

🏠 Residential building permits for single-family homes in NWA's four largest cities were up 10.6% during the first three months of 2024, compared to the same period a year ago. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)

👮 Washington County plans to take over operations at the state-run Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Fayetteville. (5News)

🎳 Bowling is coming back to the UARK Bowl on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. It was home to the city's first bowling alley in 1947. (Fayetteville Flyer)