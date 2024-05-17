Your weekend plans: Festivals galore

You can bounce around live music festivals today through Sunday.

FreshGrass — It's not too late to get tickets to this bluegrass and roots music festival happening today and tomorrow at The Momentary in Bentonville. The schedule

Get a two-day, general admission pass for $187. One-day tickets are $99 for today or $125 for Saturday.

Fayetteville Strawberry Festival — Expect live music, special offerings from downtown shops and restaurants, face painting and a pie-eating contest.

Hours are noon-6pm Sunday at the downtown square. Admission is free.

NWA Soul Festival — Enjoy live music, food trucks, beer and about 20 vendors.

Hours are noon-5pm Sunday at Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers. Admission is free.