Kitchen Sink: Scrolling the news

📢 About 25 Fayetteville High School students walked out of school Thursday morning in support of Palestine. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
💰 Walmart's net income in its first quarter was $5.1 billion, exceeding expectations. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)
📫 Plans to move some U.S. Postal Service operations from Fayetteville to Oklahoma City are on hold. (KNWA)
