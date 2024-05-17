Kitchen Sink: Scrolling the news

May 17, 2024 - News

📢 About 25 Fayetteville High School students walked out of school Thursday morning in support of Palestine. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

💰 Walmart's net income in its first quarter was $5.1 billion, exceeding expectations. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)

📫 Plans to move some U.S. Postal Service operations from Fayetteville to Oklahoma City are on hold. (KNWA)

