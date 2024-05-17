Bonus: First in class

The integration of Little Rock's Central High School drew national attention — and the National Guard. But three years earlier, the first Black students to attend Fayetteville's previously all-white school largely reported it as a nonevent.

Why it matters: It's believed that Fayetteville High School was the first located within the former Confederacy to begin integration, doing so on Sept. 10, 1954.

Seven Black students attended the school that year.

Flashback: Virginia Smith Denton, told 40/29 News in 2021 she felt welcome among her new classmates and teachers.

Yes, but: She didn't feel safe stopping in Bentonville, Farmington or Springdale at the time.

Infamously, Springdale was a " sundown town, Encyclopedia of Arkansas

In 1919, Siloam Springs advertised itself as all-white.

The bottom line: Denton's grandchildren attended Fayetteville High School.