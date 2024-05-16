Pic du jour: Northern lights, revisited

Jason (aka Alex's father-in-law) shared this photo of the northern view from Cave Springs.

But wait, there's more: Other opportunities to catch the phenomenon could arrive sooner than you think, Christine Clarridge, co-author of Axios Seattle, reports.

Why it matters: This year is setting up to be potentially one of the best for auroras in two decades, some experts say.

Driving the news: One super-active sunspot, AR3664, has just rotated away from Earth but could create more auroras when it reappears in a few weeks, per the National Weather Service.

State of play: The Sun is approaching the peak of its roughly 11-year cycle, when more sunspots, solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are expected, Seattle-area astrophysicist Andy Silber told Axios.

Powerful CMEs move the auroras farther from the poles so they can be seen closer to the equator, he said.

But the coming maximum is generating even more excitement than usual because the last cycle, in 2014, was the weakest in a century, Mark Miesch, a research scientist at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, told National Geographic

Yes, but: The Sun's cycle is not fixed; therefore, it's impossible to know when the maximum will arrive, Silber said.