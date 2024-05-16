Pic du jour: Northern lights, revisited

Jason (aka Alex's father-in-law) shared this photo of the northern view from Cave Springs.
But wait, there's more: Other opportunities to catch the phenomenon could arrive sooner than you think, Christine Clarridge, co-author of Axios Seattle, reports.
Why it matters: This year is setting up to be potentially one of the best for auroras in two decades, some experts say.
Driving the news: One super-active sunspot, AR3664, has just rotated away from Earth but could create more auroras when it reappears in a few weeks, per the National Weather Service.
State of play: The Sun is approaching the peak of its roughly 11-year cycle, when more sunspots, solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are expected, Seattle-area astrophysicist Andy Silber told Axios.
- Powerful CMEs move the auroras farther from the poles so they can be seen closer to the equator, he said.
- But the coming maximum is generating even more excitement than usual because the last cycle, in 2014, was the weakest in a century, Mark Miesch, a research scientist at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, told National Geographic.
Yes, but: The Sun's cycle is not fixed; therefore, it's impossible to know when the maximum will arrive, Silber said.