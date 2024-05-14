1 hour ago - News

Northwest Arkansas is one "cool" spot

Bar chart comparing average annual temperature change between 1970 and 2023 for Northwest Arkansas, Arkansas and the U.S. Average temperature has changed by 1.6Â°F in Northwest Arkansas compared to 2.1Â°F for Arkansas and 2.6Â°F for the U.S.
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

Northwest Arkansas' average annual temperature change for five decades was only 1.6° F, per new Climate Central analysis of average annual temperature change between 1970 and 2023.

Zoom out: Compared with the state's average of +2.1° F and the U.S. average of +2.6° F, we'll go ahead and claim NWA is the coolest spot in the state.

Alaska (+4.3° F), Delaware (+3.6° F) and Massachusetts (+3.5° F) are the country's fastest-warming states.

Map of average annual temperature change between 1970 and 2023 by U.S. state. Nationally, temperature increased by 2.6°F over this time period. Average temperature increased the most in Alaska, by 4.3°F, and the least in the Dakotas, by 1.8°F.
Data: Climate Central; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The big picture: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities the group analyzed have warmed since 1970.

Zoom in: Reno, Nevada (+7.6° F); Las Vegas, Nevada (+5.7° F); and El Paso, Texas (+5.4° F) were the fastest-warming cities over that time period.

