Northwest Arkansas is one "cool" spot

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals Northwest Arkansas' average annual temperature change for five decades was only 1.6° F, per new Climate Central analysis of average annual temperature change between 1970 and 2023. Zoom out: Compared with the state's average of +2.1° F and the U.S. average of +2.6° F, we'll go ahead and claim NWA is the coolest spot in the state.

Alaska (+4.3° F), Delaware (+3.6° F) and Massachusetts (+3.5° F) are the country's fastest-warming states.

Data: Climate Central; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The big picture: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities the group analyzed have warmed since 1970.

Zoom in: Reno, Nevada (+7.6° F); Las Vegas, Nevada (+5.7° F); and El Paso, Texas (+5.4° F) were the fastest-warming cities over that time period.