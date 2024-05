🐶 More than 2,000 pets were adopted from Best Friends Pet Resource Center during the shelter's first year of operation in Bentonville. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

ğŸŽ£ The state's hunting and fishing programs are in limbo if the Legislature doesn't have a special session by July because lawmakers adjourned this year's session without approving a budget for the Game and Fish Commission. (AP)

👀 The University of Arkansas in April updated its policies to address camping. The change comes as protests over the Israel-Hamas war have taken place at college campuses across the country. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)