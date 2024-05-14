Share on email (opens in new window)

Bentonville will vote on:

Endorsing the permanent installation of "Bentonville Bat" by Jim Collins in Phillips Park. It's an 18-foot-tall sculpture of a baseball player on top of a bat being held up by four people representing coaches, families and volunteers, according to city documents. The Bentonville Youth Baseball Board donated the piece.

Purchasing security cameras for city parks from the Flock Group. The selection costing $56,040 will help the city work with other entities to solve crimes because many other cities, counties and state agencies use Flock, according to city documents.

Rogers will vote on:

A contract worth $448,453 with Emery Sapp & Sons for overlay work on New Hope Road from Dixieland Road to South 8th Street.

Allotting $746,723 for the New Hope Road overlay project. The total cost is nearly $1.05 million, with a state grant covering $300,000.

Springdale will vote on:

Buying land at 1403 S. Powell St. from ATCO Rubber Products for $3.2 million. The property includes a 59,400-square-foot building and about 5 acres of land.

Buying a greenhouse for $224,530 to be installed at Rabbit's Foot Lodge, an historic home northwest of downtown. The city plans to grow its own landscaping plants "to reduce annual costs, provide commercially unavailable plants and further the quality of landscaping in and around the city," according to city documents.

If you go: All meetings are at their respective city halls. Times are 6pm in Bentonville and Springdale, and 6:30pm in Rogers.

