Kitchen Sink: News truckin'

🍕 The last Damgoode Pies, which was in downtown Fayetteville, has closed. (Fayetteville Flyer)

⚖️ Former Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones filed a defamation lawsuit against the president of the Arkansas Senate, Bart Hester, for a post on X that claimed Jones was taking a "Pro Hamas Terrorist position." (Arkansas Advocate)

🎰 Arkansas casinos made a net win of $177.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, up almost $1 million compared to the same quarter last year. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

