🥩 ICYMI: Wright on

The best barbecue in the U.S. is NWA's own Wright's, according to reviewers on Yelp!.

It tracks because it was ranked No. 1 for Arkansas on the South's Best Barbecue Joint In Every State 2023

💭 Worth's thought bubble: Steuart Walton can boost Bentonville, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art can bring in top-tier exhibits and the Sanders administration can tout outdoor rec, but it'll be killer barbecue that keeps 'em coming back.