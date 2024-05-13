🥩 ICYMI: Wright on
The best barbecue in the U.S. is NWA's own Wright's, according to reviewers on Yelp!.
💭 Worth's thought bubble: Steuart Walton can boost Bentonville, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art can bring in top-tier exhibits and the Sanders administration can tout outdoor rec, but it'll be killer barbecue that keeps 'em coming back.
