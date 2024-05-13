2 hours ago - News

🥩 ICYMI: Wright on

headshot
headshot
A photo of a sign reading Wright's Barbecue, established 2016.

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The best barbecue in the U.S. is NWA's own Wright's, according to reviewers on Yelp!.

💭 Worth's thought bubble: Steuart Walton can boost Bentonville, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art can bring in top-tier exhibits and the Sanders administration can tout outdoor rec, but it'll be killer barbecue that keeps 'em coming back.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Northwest Arkansas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more