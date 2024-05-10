Your weekend plans: Comedy, music, baseball Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Sarah Colonna will perform in Lowell this weekend. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Here's your guide to fun this weekend. 🎸 Hear live music — The Railyard Live season, a free music series at Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers, is in full swing. Catch Benjamin Del Shreve Band with Ley Lines at 7:30pm today and Gone Country with Abbey Pierce Band at 7:30pm Saturday. The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion will host Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy and ERNEST tonight and Whiskey Myers with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real and Reid Haughton on Saturday. Get tickets. 😂 Catch a comedy show — Sarah Colonna is coming to The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell; shows are 8:45pm today, and 6:30pm and 9pm Saturday. Get tickets starting at $18. ⚾️ See a baseball game — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are playing a series against the Springfield Cardinals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Get tickets for $9-$15. Share with a friend Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more