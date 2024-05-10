6 hours ago - Things to Do

Your weekend plans: Comedian Sarah Colonna, free live music, baseball

Sarah Colonna will perform in Lowell this weekend. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Here's your guide to fun this weekend.

Hear live music — The Railyard Live season, a free music series at Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers, is in full swing. Catch Benjamin Del Shreve Band with Ley Lines at 7:30pm tonight and Gone Country with Abbey Pierce Band at 7:30pm Saturday.

  • The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion will also host Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy and ERNEST tonight and Whiskey Myers with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real and Reid Haughton on Saturday. Get tickets.

Catch a comedy show — Sarah Colonna is coming to The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell, with shows at 8:45pm today, and 6:30pm and 9pm Saturday. Get tickets starting at $18.

See a baseball game — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are playing a series against the Springfield Cardinals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Get tickets for $9-$15.

