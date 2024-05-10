6 hours ago - News

Kitchen Sink: News spout

🛍 Pea Ridge is seeing an increase in proposed retail development — like a building with restaurant space, a Casey's convenience store and a retail center on Slack Street. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🇺🇸 University of Arkansas political scientist Angie Maxwell will be a 2024 Carnegie fellow and receive a $200,000 stipend for research on political polarization in the U.S. (University of Arkansas)

🏡 Berkshire Lane Development Partners of Dallas is planning a rental housing project in Johnson, where it bought 47 acres. (5News)

