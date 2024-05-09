1 hour ago - News

Kitchen Sink: News flock

🚙 The Fayetteville City Council approved demolition of the building that was formerly Powerhouse Seafood & Grill and for developers to use the site as a parking lot. (Fayetteville Flyer)

⚖️ On a technicality, a Pulaski County judge dismissed a lawsuit against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders that claimed her office violated the state's Freedom of Information Act. (Arkansas Advocate)

  • Arkansas Times reporter and Blue Hog Report blogger Matt Campbell said he will refile the suit.

🔋 Canadian company Standard Lithium said Equinor of Norway will own 45% of its lithium production plant in southwest Arkansas. The deal is valued at up to $160 million. (Arkansas Business)

🎙️ The Atlantic writer Tim Alberta will speak about his book, "The Kingdom and the Power and The Glory," ahead of his scheduled talk in Little Rock tonight. (KUAF)

