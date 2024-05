💰 Tyson Foods profited $145 million in its second quarter despite a drop in sales. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🗣 Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon will speak at the University of Arkansas commencement Friday. (University of Arkansas)

🏫 Fayetteville Public Schools purchased about 32 acres on East Joyce Boulevard for $4.6 million. Superintendent John Mulford previously told Axios the district plans to build a new Woodland Junior High near Joyce Boulevard. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)