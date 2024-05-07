Your week ahead: Music, games and pets
How to get out in NWA this week:
🎤 Live music — See Local Natives on Thursday at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. ($30)
♟ Game night — Play bingo at Tontitown Winery or trivia at Rendezvous Junction Brewing on Wednesday.
🐶 Art on the Bricks — This monthly event includes pop-up art galleries and events in downtown Rogers. Thursday's pet-themed version will feature pet-portrait artists and photographers.
