What we're sipping: An unhinged, colossal milkshake

Reckless behavior in the form of a milkshake exists, and it has a whole-ass doughnut in it.

State of play: Flashback Pizza and Milkshakes in downtown Rogers is bringing some 8-year-old's dream of desserts to life with menu items like the chocolatey The Breakfast Club with Cocoa Krispies topped with whipped cream, a mini waffle and a donut.

There's also the Revenge of the Nerds that overflows with cotton candy, Twizzlers and Pop Rocks. Another has a whole Nutty Buddy candy bar. It's chaos over there.

Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The vibe: The whole place is a throwback, with floor-to-ceiling remnants of mostly 1980s and '90s pop culture, but it doesn't strictly stick to those decades. It's decked out in movie posters, album covers and cutouts of familiar faces —from Michael Jordan to Bob Ross. There's even an old-school arcade.

You're reminded of the days of "Liar Liar," "Sister Act" and "Back to the Future."

Oh, and you get your bill in a Blockbuster Video VHS case. Nice touch.

The verdict: Two other people and I shared The Breakfast Club and still didn't finish the $19 shake. After we got past the sheer ridiculousness, we were able to appreciate the flavor, which at the end of the day was a solid chocolate-craving fulfiller.

Stop by: 11am-10pm Tuesday-Saturday at 105 S. 3rd St. in Rogers

Keep reading