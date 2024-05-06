Monday Munchies: But also, the pizza

Flashback's relentless theme and milkshakes distracted me, and I kind of forgot we ordered pizza. I won't make that mistake again.

State of play: OK, maybe you don't have to try a colossal milkshake. But you do have to try the pizza. All gimmicks of this place aside, the pizzas are actually phenomenal.

What to try: The Blondie with garlic oil, mozzarella, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parmesan and a truffle aioli swirl — and you have to add the prosciutto. It's such a comforting slice packed with garlic flavor, and the prosciutto adds some salt and bite.

The Weekend at Bernie's should be wrong with a topping mashup of pesto, bacon and pineapple, but it's right. Don't ask me how.

The Blondie. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Share with a pizza lover