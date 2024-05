📰 Arkansans for a Free Press, formed by the Arkansas Press Association, will campaign for two ballot initiatives aiming to strengthen the state's Freedom of Information Act. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🍔 Five Guys plans to open a location on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🔋 EV maker Envirotech Vehicles of Osceola said it has a 200-vehicle sale agreement with PlugD commercial electric leasing and rentals of Texas. (Arkansas Business)