Kitchen Sink: News roundup

Arkansas Attorney Tim Griffin compares the AFT's rule (on right) with the lawsuit (left) against ATF and the Biden administration.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin compares the ATF rule (right) with the lawsuit (left) against ATF and the Biden administration.

⚖️ Arkansas joined 20 other states in a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding a new rule the states say would effectively close a loophole allowing the private sale of firearms at gun shows. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🚨 A car crashed into Flying Burrito Co. on North College Avenue in Fayetteville as the result of a two-car collision. The driver and a restaurant employee suffered minor injuries. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🏳️‍⚧️ Several transgender, intersex and nonbinary Arkansans sued the state Tuesday over its decision to no longer allow "X" instead of male or female on driver's licenses or ID cards. (AP)

🍗 Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens' first franchise in Germany opened recently in Berlin. The operator plans to eventually open 20 restaurants in Germany. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)

