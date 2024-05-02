Kitchen Sink: News roundup

⚖️ Arkansas joined 20 other states in a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding a new rule the states say would effectively close a loophole allowing the private sale of firearms at gun shows. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🚨 A car crashed into Flying Burrito Co. on North College Avenue in Fayetteville as the result of a two-car collision. The driver and a restaurant employee suffered minor injuries. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🏳️‍⚧️ Several transgender, intersex and nonbinary Arkansans sued the state Tuesday over its decision to no longer allow "X" instead of male or female on driver's licenses or ID cards. (AP)

🍗 Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens' first franchise in Germany opened recently in Berlin. The operator plans to eventually open 20 restaurants in Germany. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)