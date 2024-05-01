Kitchen Sink: Awash in news

🏓 Construction on six pickleball courts at Fayetteville's Wilson Park is set to begin Monday and conclude in mid-June. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🚛 ArcBest of Fort Smith reported a loss of $2.3 million for its first quarter, down from a profit of $71.3 million in the same period a year ago. (Arkansas Business)

🐕 Nonprofit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance of Rogers is sending disaster-relief teams to Sulfur, Oklahoma, in the wake of tornadoes there last weekend. (40/29)