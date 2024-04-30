Arkansas attorney general's office could net 26 positions under house bill Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Photo: Courtesy Attorney General Tim Griffin
A net of 26 positions would be added to Attorney General Tim Griffin's office if lawmakers approve
House Bill 1037, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. Why it matters: Griffin told the Democrat-Gazette that "... if we are serious about improving public safety and maintaining law and order — just like with national defense — you have to pay for it." State of play: The bill would increase the maximum salaries for positions in the AG's office by 9%-22%. Griffin said the AG's office budget is being cut in other areas. Chief Deputy Attorney General Ryan Owsley told a subcommittee last week that the office's total appropriations increase for fiscal 2025 is only 2.2% over 2024. The intrigue: During her inaugural address, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced a hiring freeze for state jobs. Between the lines: The opinions division of the AG's office has been rebuilt, with the average turnaround time dropping from about five months during the previous administration — under now-Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge — to about 40 days, Owsley told the subcommittee. What's next: The House will consider the bill when it convenes today.
