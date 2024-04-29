Kitchen Sink: Scrolling the news
The funeral for former U.S. Sen. David Pryor was Saturday. Speakers included former President Bill Clinton. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
🤳 Fayetteville Public Schools is the state's first school district to join the class-action lawsuit against TikTok, YouTube and Facebook parent company Meta. (5 News)
💻 The Fayetteville RadioShack is closing after more than 50 years in business. (Fayetteville Flyer)
