2 hours ago - News

Kitchen Sink: Scrolling the news

headshot
headshot
Illustration of wild hog hooves holding up the Axios NW Arkansas website on their phone.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The funeral for former U.S. Sen. David Pryor was Saturday. Speakers included former President Bill Clinton. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🤳 Fayetteville Public Schools is the state's first school district to join the class-action lawsuit against TikTok, YouTube and Facebook parent company Meta. (5 News)

💻 The Fayetteville RadioShack is closing after more than 50 years in business. (Fayetteville Flyer)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Northwest Arkansas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more