💰 Northwest Arkansas Community College proposed to increase its annual budget by 9%, mostly for staff pay increases. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🚨 Springdale police on Thursday identified Elgin Guidry, 22, and Lyric Bewley, 19, as the two people killed in a shooting Wednesday night. Guidry shot Bewley and two other people, police said, then died from a self-inflicted wound. (KNWA)

🍻 Maxine's Tap Room will raise money to help support students in the University of Arkansas' Gender Studies Program. Tickets are $50 and the event is 3-6pm on May 5. (Fayetteville Flyer)