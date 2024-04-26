Amendment to clarify Arkansas purchasing law to include the governor fails

A proposed amendment to a state Senate bill that sought to include the governor and other constitutional officers as members of "agencies" failed to clear a legislative subcommittee Wednesday.
Why it matters: The state's General Accounting and Budgetary Procedures Law requires all state agencies to provide adequate accounting for fiscal transactions, but it does not explicitly state that constitutional officers are "agencies."
State of play: Days before the long-awaited audit report regarding the purchase of a $19,000 podium (including shipping and a case) by the administration of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, state Attorney General Tim Griffin issued an opinion that constitutional officers are excluded from the general term "agencies" in the law unless they are explicitly specified.