😀 1 fun thing: … the sentence finished

We asked readers to finish a sentence and many of you delivered.
The setup: On those rough days, I …
- Patty C.: … grab my bike and hit the trails.
- Leigh S.: …watch a video on the "My Mechanics" channel on YouTube. Don't knock it until you try it.
- Michael C.: …hop on a bike and roll around Bentonville to take in the sights and sounds of a town that's rapidly transforming and always has a new shop or restaurant to explore.
- Laura M.: …hop on my bike and take a spin with a guilty pleasure podcast (like "Recipe Club") in-ear. Of course.
- Phil S.: … sit down for a game of cribbage with one of my kids. Playing a card game is relaxing, social, nondigital — and it doesn't hurt that I usually win.
- Heidi W.: … I take my dog for a walk. It's his favorite thing in the world and makes me feel better.
