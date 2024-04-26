😀 1 fun thing: … the sentence finished

We asked readers to finish a sentence and many of you delivered.

Most responses involve getting outside, a great way to decrease anxiety

The setup: On those rough days, I …

Patty C. : … grab my bike and hit the trails.

: … grab my bike and hit the trails. Leigh S. : …watch a video on the " My Mechanics

: …watch a video on the " Michael C. : …hop on a bike and roll around Bentonville to take in the sights and sounds of a town that's rapidly transforming and always has a new shop or restaurant to explore.

: …hop on a bike and roll around Bentonville to take in the sights and sounds of a town that's rapidly transforming and always has a new shop or restaurant to explore. Laura M .: …hop on my bike and take a spin with a guilty pleasure podcast (like " Recipe Club

.: …hop on my bike and take a spin with a guilty pleasure podcast (like " Phil S. : … sit down for a game of cribbage with one of my kids. Playing a card game is relaxing, social, nondigital — and it doesn't hurt that I usually win.

: … sit down for a game of cribbage with one of my kids. Playing a card game is relaxing, social, nondigital — and it doesn't hurt that I usually win. Heidi W.: … I take my dog for a walk. It's his favorite thing in the world and makes me feel better.

Thanks for playing.

📬 Got an idea for another sentence to finish? Just hit reply.