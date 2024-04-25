🛒 Walmart country, Walmart shoppers

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Walmart continued to dominate the grocery market in its home base in 2023, with nearly 80% of the market share going to Walmart stores (including Neighborhood Markets, Supercenters, etc.) and Sam's Clubs.

Yes, but: It's slightly down from the year before. Walmart's share went from 68.4% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, while Sam's Club dropped from 11.5% to 11.1%.

Meanwhile, Aldi's share increased from 1.4% to 1.8%, and Dollar General jumped from 2.8% to 3.9%.

💭 Alex's thought bubble: I love an Aldi run. The cheese selection is stupid good for a discount grocery store, and Aldi's brands are awesome. Example A: this pasta sauce I use often on top of my homemade turkey meatballs topped with this mozzarella.

But I always end up splitting my grocery runs with Walmart and hit up Sam's Club every few months to stock up on things I like to buy in bulk like toiletries and spices. Oh, and better nut bars

💭 Worth's thought bubble: Walmart for staples, yes. Also, Whole Foods for cheeses and funsies, but you can't out-do Richard's Country Meat Market for quality, IMO.