🥩 The new Walmart campus being built in Bentonville will include a Wright's BBQ restaurant that will be open to the public. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)

🚧 The city of Fayetteville may allow a full block to be leveled and replaced with a new housing complex. The 2.9 acres at Hill Avenue and Treadwell Street includes the 40-unit Summit Terrace complex, a six-unit apartment building, a duplex and a single-family home. (Fayetteville Flyer)

ğŸ‘©â€ğŸŽ“ A student at Fort Smith Southside High School student won a $25,000 scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation. Tzideny Romero works at the company's store on U.S. 71 and plans to attend Yale University. (KNWA)