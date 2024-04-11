Kitchen Sink: Mobile flown

🔩 A Netherlands company is building a 145-ton steel stage that will be the focal point of Luther George Park in downtown Springdale. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🗣 Fayetteville will accept public feedback on improvements to Ralph "Buddy" Hayes Park at a drop-in event set for 4:30-6:30pm today at the park on Rock Street. A questionnaire will be available online for anyone unable to attend. (Fayetteville Flyer)

💸 The audit of a $19,000 lectern bought for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to be released to the public within nine days. (AP)

😢 Don Choffel, owner and co-founder of Dickson Street Bookshop in Fayetteville, has died at age 90. (Arkansas Times)