Apr 10, 2024 - News

Kitchen Sink: Haulin' the news

headshot
headshot
Animated illustration of the rear tires of an 18-wheeler truck with mud flaps that read KITCHEN SINK with an Axios logo in the middle of them.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🏗️ A 78-room hotel, restaurant and events venue dubbed Stonebreaker is planned for the top of Markham Hill, west of the University of Arkansas campus. (Fayetteville Flyer)

  • Specialized Real Estate, the same group heading the seven-story Moxy Hotel in south Fayetteville, are the developers.

🚨 Former Arkansas lieutenant governor Mark Darr pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge related to his arrest in Springdale on March 7, during which he failed two field sobriety tests. He has a June 6 trial date. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

💰 State lawmakers began the fiscal planning session for 2025 today. The $6.3 billion annual budget proposed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to pass with few changes. (Arkansas Advocate)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Northwest Arkansas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more