Kitchen Sink: Haulin' the news

🏗️ A 78-room hotel, restaurant and events venue dubbed Stonebreaker is planned for the top of Markham Hill, west of the University of Arkansas campus. (Fayetteville Flyer)

Specialized Real Estate, the same group heading the seven-story Moxy Hotel

🚨 Former Arkansas lieutenant governor Mark Darr pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge related to his arrest in Springdale on March 7, during which he failed two field sobriety tests. He has a June 6 trial date. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

💰 State lawmakers began the fiscal planning session for 2025 today. The $6.3 billion annual budget proposed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to pass with few changes. (Arkansas Advocate)