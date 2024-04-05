Apr 5, 2024 - News
Kitchen Sink: No hogwash
💧 A private contractor struck the main water line serving Bentonville and Cave Springs on Tuesday, creating the need for an emergency connection with Rogers. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
🩺 Springdale-based Community Clinic recently acquired Community Physicians Group of Siloam Springs, adding seven clinics and 130 employees. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
🏠 Older LGBT residents in Arkansas are struggling to find stable housing. (Arkansas Advocate)
