Apr 5, 2024 - News

Kitchen Sink: No hogwash

Illustration of a razorback wearing sunglasses with a faucet reflected in the lenses.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

💧 A private contractor struck the main water line serving Bentonville and Cave Springs on Tuesday, creating the need for an emergency connection with Rogers. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🩺 Springdale-based Community Clinic recently acquired Community Physicians Group of Siloam Springs, adding seven clinics and 130 employees. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🏠 Older LGBT residents in Arkansas are struggling to find stable housing. (Arkansas Advocate)

