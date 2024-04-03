Kitchen Sink: Scrolling the news

💰 The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Tuesday voted to posthumously award Bryan Malinowski a $24,000 bonus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Malinowski was executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport when he died in March after a shooting exchange

🏫 Eligibility for the state's school voucher system is now open to students in "D"-rated schools and children of veterans, military reservists or first responders. The voucher system is being phased in over three years and will eventually be open to all students. (Arkansas Advocate)

🗓 Decatur will begin four-day school weeks this fall. (KNWA)

📦 Walmart has increased return shipping rates for orders fulfilled by its third-party sellers. (Supply Chain Dive)