Kitchen Sink: News glitter

👩⚖️ Chief U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker recused herself from the lawsuit challenging the LEARNS Act. U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky will preside over the case. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
👋 An event dubbed Goodbye Alley will celebrate the Quonset hut in downtown Fayetteville that's been home to many small businesses over the years. The event is set for April 5-6; the area will be razed and redeveloped later this year. (Fayetteville Flyer)
🤝 Cave Springs and Rogers have an initial agreement to swap land in an effort to redefine each city's boundaries. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
- Both city councils plan to hold public hearings within 60 days.
