4 hours ago - News

Kitchen Sink: News glitter

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a diamond with arms and legs walking past pine trees.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

👩‍⚖️ Chief U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker recused herself from the lawsuit challenging the LEARNS Act. U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky will preside over the case. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

👋 An event dubbed Goodbye Alley will celebrate the Quonset hut in downtown Fayetteville that's been home to many small businesses over the years. The event is set for April 5-6; the area will be razed and redeveloped later this year. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🤝 Cave Springs and Rogers have an initial agreement to swap land in an effort to redefine each city's boundaries. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

  • Both city councils plan to hold public hearings within 60 days.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Northwest Arkansas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more