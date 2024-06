Share on email (opens in new window)

It's starting to feel like spring around here. 🎭 See a play β€” It's opening weekend of "Cambodian Rock Band" at TheatreSquared. The play "tells the story of a father who escaped a murderous regime returning home after 30 years in search of his wayward daughter."

Shows begin at 7:30pm today, 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday, and 2pm Sunday. Get tickets for $49-$70, with some $15 tickets available for people under 30.

⚾️ Go to a game β€” The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team plays a three-game series against Murray State at 3pm today, 2pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium. Get tickets for $15-$45.

The softball team plays Southeast Missouri State at 3pm and Florida Atlantic at 5:30pm today, South Dakota State at 3pm Saturday and SEMO again at 12:15pm Sunday β€” all at Bogle Park. Get tickets for $11.

πŸ› Shop local β€” The Mini Makers Market will open at 8am Saturday at City Park in Fayetteville. Find goods from 40 local vendors.