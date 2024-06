Source: Arkansas Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals More than 1,100 people in Arkansas have been hospitalized this flu season, with nearly half occurring since late January. Why it matters: Hospitalizations indicate how severely flu is spreading. Arkansas reported "very high" — 11 on a scale of 13 — for the influenza-like-illness activity level indicator.

By the numbers: The state totaled 1,106 flu hospitalizations from last Oct. 1 to Feb. 24, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That's up from 578 on Jan. 27.

Zoom in: About 48% of people hospitalized were 65 or older. That age group also accounted for 44 of the 69 reported deaths.