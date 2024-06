Spots are filling up for camps and other special spring break activities. Public schools in Arkansas are out March 18-22.

πŸ•΅οΈ Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville β€” If your kiddo has a flair for the dramatic, consider the Secret Agent Kids or The Mystery of the Hogwarts Magical Museum camps.

Secret Agent Kids is for ages 6-8. 9am to noon, March 18-22

Hogwarts Magical Museum is for ages 9-12. 1-4pm, March 18-22

$130 for either camp

🎾 Bentonville Parks and Recreation

Esports camp is for ages 6-14. 9am to noon or 1-4pm, March 18-21; $135 for members, $145 for nonmembers

Tennis camp is for ages 6-14. 8am to noon, March 18-21; $135 for Bentonville residents, $145 for nonresidents

Theater camp is for ages 5-12. 9am to noon, March 18-22; $145 for members $155 for nonmembers

🚲 Bike School Bentonville β€” They can take a couple days out to mountain bike.

1-4pm, March 11-12 or 25-26; $240

🎨 Community Creative Center

Art camp with printmaking, watercolor and collage is for ages 7-12. 9-11:30am, March 18-22; $125

Clay camp is for ages 7-12. 12:30-3pm, March 18-22; $125

Wheel camp is for ages 12-16. 3:30-5:30pm, March 18-22; $125

πŸ§‘β€πŸŽ¨ Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville β€” Drop in for art making, scavenger hunts and puppet theater.

1-4pm, March 17-24

Free

⛳️ First Tee in Lowell β€” Let them use this time to brush up on their golf skills.

9:30-11:30am for ages 4-6 or noon-4pm for ages 7-15; March 18-22

$75-$150

🏊 The Jones Center in Springdale β€” This place will have morning toddler story and craft time, several chances to catch family movies, plus free swimming and skating all afternoon each day during spring break.

Each day from March 18-22 also includes other activities like Disney karaoke, board games, pickleball and a pool party that are free for members and $5 per day for nonmembers. See the schedule.

⚽️ Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville β€” Youngsters can spend the day playing games and sports, plus making crafts.

7:45am-5:15pm, March 18-22

$75 per day, including lunch and two snacks

⛺️ Peel Compton Foundation

Coler Kids Camp at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville is designed to get kids active and outside with activities like biking, camping basics and yoga. It's for ages 8-12. 8am-noon, March 18-22; $180

Archery camp at The Quiver in Bentonville is for ages 12-16. 1-5pm, March 18-22; $60 a day or $250 a week

πŸ€ Rogers Activity Center