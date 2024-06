Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright plans to rule by March 8 if ballot initiative groups must gather signatures from 50 or 15 counties, Arkansas Advocate reports. Why it matters: The difference could be a determining factor in whether some initiatives make it on the November ballot.

Groups collecting signatures must submit them to the secretary of state by July 5.

State of play: State law previously required a percentage of registered voters' signatures to be gathered in at least 15 Arkansas counties.

Lawmakers passed Act 236 last year requiring petitions to be filed from 50 of the state's 75 counties.

The new law also eliminated a grace period to collect signatures for initiatives that were close but fell short of the required goal.

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and state Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forest) filed a lawsuit to stop enforcement of the act, claiming it contradicts the state's constitution.

By the numbers: 90,704 signatures are required for proposed constitutional amendments and 72,563 signatures are needed for a proposed act initiated by the people.

The bottom line: Groups are working to get several issues on the November ballot, including eliminating the state's "tampon tax," expanding access to medical marijuana and abortion, and codifying parts of the state's sunshine law.