Your weekend plans: Razorback baseball begins

Weekend happenings in the area include:

⚾️ Cheer on the Hogs

  • The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team opens its 2024 season today against James Madison at 2pm in Fayetteville. It's the first in a four-game series; the other games will be 2pm Saturday, 1pm Sunday and noon Monday. Get tickets for $15.
  • The women's basketball team takes on Mizzou at 3pm Sunday in Fayetteville. Get tickets for $11.

😂 Catch a comedy night

  • Saturday Night Live writer KC Shornima will perform at 6:30pm today, and 6:30pm and 9pm Saturday, at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Get tickets for $20.
  • Comedy nights begin at 8pm today and Saturday at Bentonville Brewing. Get tickets for $15.

🛍 Shop local

  • 9am Saturday at the Record in downtown Bentonville.
  • Mini market at Rendezvous Junction Brewing in Rogers at 2pm Saturday.
