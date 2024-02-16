1 hour ago - Things to Do
Your weekend plans: Razorback baseball begins
Weekend happenings in the area include:
⚾️ Cheer on the Hogs
- The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team opens its 2024 season today against James Madison at 2pm in Fayetteville. It's the first in a four-game series; the other games will be 2pm Saturday, 1pm Sunday and noon Monday. Get tickets for $15.
- The women's basketball team takes on Mizzou at 3pm Sunday in Fayetteville. Get tickets for $11.
😂 Catch a comedy night
- Saturday Night Live writer KC Shornima will perform at 6:30pm today, and 6:30pm and 9pm Saturday, at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Get tickets for $20.
- Comedy nights begin at 8pm today and Saturday at Bentonville Brewing. Get tickets for $15.
🛍 Shop local
- 9am Saturday at the Record in downtown Bentonville.
- Mini market at Rendezvous Junction Brewing in Rogers at 2pm Saturday.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.