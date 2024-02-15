Study: WIC usage decreased in Arkansas during the pandemic
Usage of the Women, Infants and Children program fell off during the pandemic, according to new research from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Background: WIC is a state program for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women with children under 5. Recipients get money that can go toward certain foods and nutrition education.
What they're saying: "When we see that the use of WIC declines for a community who's already at increased risk of bad infant and maternal health outcomes, those bad health outcomes might get even worse," UAMS professor Clare Brown said in a news release.
- Maternal deaths have spiked in Arkansas.
By the numbers: Participation in WIC dropped from 66.6% in 2016 to 57.9% in 2022.
What happened: Hours were limited during the pandemic at clinics where people are screened before applying for the program, Brown said.
What's next: Factors that could help increase WIC participation include:
- Longer hours at clinics and agencies that facilitate the application process.
- Providing non-English applications and resources.
- Allowing various proofs of residency.
- More participating stores.
- More WIC-eligible foods.
