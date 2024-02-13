Feb 13, 2024 - Things to Do

John Legend is coming to Bentonville

The Momentary announced Tuesday that John Legend will perform and speak June 1 at the museum's outdoor concert area.

Details: Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday. Get general admission tickets for $129, or $103 for Momentary members.

The big picture: This is the latest in a string of big names playing at NWA's music venues.

