Feb 13, 2024 - Things to Do
John Legend is coming to Bentonville
The Momentary announced Tuesday that John Legend will perform and speak June 1 at the museum's outdoor concert area.
Details: Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday. Get general admission tickets for $129, or $103 for Momentary members.
The big picture: This is the latest in a string of big names playing at NWA's music venues.

